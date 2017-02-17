Ventures: Furniture store expands to ...

Ventures: Furniture store expands to Kenosha

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Read more: Kenosha News

A family owned furniture store, with Kenosha roots, opens this weekend. Mattress Express Fine Furniture, 5718 52nd St., is owned and operated by Randy Musaitef and family.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Kenosha News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Kenosha Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: Kenosha Steam Bath (Jan '13) 12 hr Blaze 86
News US life expectancy falls Fri Latrina 47
Rapist Jason reed Feb 14 Latrina 4
News Gay pastor returns to Kenosha church that ouste... Feb 11 latrina 22
CDC Helps Milwaukee Residents Learn More and Fe... Feb 11 latrina 2
News Protesters march in front of Ryana s Kenosha of... Feb 8 latrina 2
is Kenosha really a ghetto city? (Mar '07) Feb 8 latrina 827
See all Kenosha Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Kenosha Forum Now

Kenosha Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Kenosha Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Climate Change
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Syria
  1. Hurricane
  2. North Korea
  3. NASA
  4. Pakistan
  5. Wall Street
 

Kenosha, WI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,473 • Total comments across all topics: 278,980,596

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC