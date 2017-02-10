UW-Parkside chancellor pleased with W...

UW-Parkside chancellor pleased with Walker budget

University of Wisconsin-Parkside Chancellor Debbie Ford is encouraged by Gov. Scott Walker's biennial budget proposal, which would slash UW System tuition by 5 percent and restore millions of dollars cut from the system. "His budget proposal reflects the guiding principles of UW-Parkside relating to student success and affordable access to a university education," Ford said in a statement sent to the Kenosha News.

