Unified to change grading system
Today's Kenosha Unified School District seventh-graders will be able to plan their course schedules based on their own interests, future ambitions and all the academic rigor they choose when they enter high school as the class of 2022. The class will be the first to enter high school under a new grade-weighting system, approved recently by the School Board.
Kenosha Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gay pastor returns to Kenosha church that ouste...
|1 hr
|Rick Santpornum
|21
|Protesters march in front of Ryana s Kenosha of...
|14 hr
|panties4532
|3
|is Kenosha really a ghetto city? (Mar '07)
|15 hr
|latrina
|827
|Alderman wants officer terminated
|15 hr
|latrina
|10
|US life expectancy falls
|15 hr
|latrina
|40
|Rapist Jason reed
|Feb 5
|Burt
|2
|Attorneys want 16-year-old in homicide case mov...
|Jan 24
|Bad Bob
|2
