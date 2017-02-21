Thieves tried hitting Kenosha car dealer

Thieves tried hitting Kenosha car dealer

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: Kenosha News

Car thieves that led Racine sheriff's deputies on a high speed chase on Interstate 94 may have attempted to hit a Kenosha dealership first. Thieves broke into a Libertyville, Ill.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Kenosha News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Kenosha Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Who are the Simon City Royals? (Oct '08) Mon Insane I remain 1,950
Review: Kenosha Steam Bath (Jan '13) Feb 18 Blaze 86
News US life expectancy falls Feb 17 Latrina 47
Rapist Jason reed Feb 14 Latrina 4
News Gay pastor returns to Kenosha church that ouste... Feb 11 latrina 22
CDC Helps Milwaukee Residents Learn More and Fe... Feb 11 latrina 2
News Protesters march in front of Ryana s Kenosha of... Feb 8 latrina 2
See all Kenosha Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Kenosha Forum Now

Kenosha Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Kenosha Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Pakistan
  2. South Korea
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Climate Change
 

Kenosha, WI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,952 • Total comments across all topics: 279,057,890

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC