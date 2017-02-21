Tasty slices help community at Kenosha Pizza Bake-off
For the love of the slice and the betterment of the community, hundreds of Kenosha County residents cast their votes in the 16th annual Great Pizza Bake-of on Sunday. Ten restaurants served up traditional and specialty pizza pies at the Parkway Chateau, hoping for the chance to be voted the best.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Kenosha News.
Add your comments below
Kenosha Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Johnny Ray Thompson known as bubba teeth from B...
|Feb 23
|Latrina
|2
|Racine county child protective services (Feb '11)
|Feb 23
|Latrina
|5
|Review: Kenosha Steam Bath (Jan '13)
|Feb 23
|Bad Bob
|87
|Who are the Simon City Royals? (Oct '08)
|Feb 20
|Insane I remain
|1,950
|US life expectancy falls
|Feb 17
|Latrina
|47
|Rapist Jason reed
|Feb 14
|Latrina
|4
|Gay pastor returns to Kenosha church that ouste...
|Feb 11
|latrina
|22
Find what you want!
Search Kenosha Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC