Sweet science in the ballroom
Inside the dimly lit Madrigrano Marina Shore ballroom, the footwork displayed had less to do with typical ballroom dances as about 30 pugilists took to the canvas for the annual Winter Wars amateur boxing competition. Pushed by the struggle of the streets, 21-year-old Draven LaFayette, of Kenosha, stepped in the ring with the dream of a professional career.
