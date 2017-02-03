Speaker at Kenosha temple urges better understanding of Muslims
Muslims should be feared no more than Irish Catholics, Jews or Native Americans, said a prominent Muslim activist Tuesday night. "In our country's short history, intolerance is nothing new," said Janan Najeeb, founder of the Milwaukee Muslim Women's Coalition and director of the Islamic Resource Center, during a class on Islam at Beth Hillel Temple in Kenosha.
