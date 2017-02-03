Speaker at Kenosha temple urges bette...

Speaker at Kenosha temple urges better understanding of Muslims

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Feb 1 Read more: Kenosha News

Muslims should be feared no more than Irish Catholics, Jews or Native Americans, said a prominent Muslim activist Tuesday night. "In our country's short history, intolerance is nothing new," said Janan Najeeb, founder of the Milwaukee Muslim Women's Coalition and director of the Islamic Resource Center, during a class on Islam at Beth Hillel Temple in Kenosha.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Kenosha News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Kenosha Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Rapist Jason reed Jan 30 Nnh 1
News US life expectancy falls Jan 29 F U Mo Fos 29
News Who are the Simon City Royals? (Oct '08) Jan 27 Champ 1,944
is Kenosha really a ghetto city? (Mar '07) Jan 26 WelbyMD 822
News Alderman wants officer terminated Jan 24 latrina 8
News Attorneys want 16-year-old in homicide case mov... Jan 24 Bad Bob 2
Review: Kenosha Steam Bath (Jan '13) Jan 23 Blaze 85
See all Kenosha Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Kenosha Forum Now

Kenosha Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Kenosha Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Iran
  3. Super Bowl
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. North Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. American Idol
  4. NASA
  5. Gunman
 

Kenosha, WI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,854 • Total comments across all topics: 278,533,688

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC