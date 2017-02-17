Somers relishes delivery of new ambulance
After nearly a year of planning and budgeting, the village's newest emergency vehicle, a state-of-the-art ambulance, made its debut over the weekend. The 2017 Life-Line 171 ambulance was ordered in the fall and cost the village $205,000.
