Somers House at odds with village over cabaret license

A popular local tavern won't be allowed to offer live entertainment until it complies with established time restrictions for cabaret licensing in the village. During a discussion at a Village Board work session on Tuesday, trustees directed Clerk-Treasurer Tim Kitzman to send a letter notifying Somers House bar owners that their probationary license had expired and they would not be able to conduct live entertainment events.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Kenosha News.