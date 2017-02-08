Somers House at odds with village ove...

Somers House at odds with village over cabaret license

A popular local tavern won't be allowed to offer live entertainment until it complies with established time restrictions for cabaret licensing in the village. During a discussion at a Village Board work session on Tuesday, trustees directed Clerk-Treasurer Tim Kitzman to send a letter notifying Somers House bar owners that their probationary license had expired and they would not be able to conduct live entertainment events.

