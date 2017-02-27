Snowmobile fatality in Newbold on Saturday night

A 62-year-old Kenosha man is dead following a snowmobile accident in the town of Newbold late Saturday night. A press release from the Oneida County Sheriff's Office states the dispatch center received a call from the Vilas County Sheriff's dispatch center reporting a snowmobile crash on the snowmobile trail near the Rustic Manor in St. Germain with two subjects injured.

