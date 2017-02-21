Snapshot: Kenosha artist specializes in printmaking
Bigalke is a University of Wisconsin-Parkside art graduate with a master's degree in fine arts from from Louisiana State University. She has shown her artwork in regional and national exhibitions, including 14 solo shows.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Kenosha News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Kenosha Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Johnny Ray Thompson known as bubba teeth from B...
|Feb 23
|Latrina
|2
|Racine county child protective services (Feb '11)
|Feb 23
|Latrina
|5
|Review: Kenosha Steam Bath (Jan '13)
|Feb 23
|Bad Bob
|87
|Who are the Simon City Royals? (Oct '08)
|Feb 20
|Insane I remain
|1,950
|US life expectancy falls
|Feb 17
|Latrina
|47
|Rapist Jason reed
|Feb 14
|Latrina
|4
|Gay pastor returns to Kenosha church that ouste...
|Feb 11
|latrina
|22
Find what you want!
Search Kenosha Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC