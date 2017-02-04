Silver Alert issued for missing woman last seen in Kenosha
The Wisconsin Department of Justice has issued a state-wide Silver Alert for 66-year-old Mary Bittner, who authorities say has some cognitive impairment. Kenosha police say she was last seen Friday around 2:00 p.m. She is driving a brown 2015 Kia Soul with WI plates 835-HDD.
