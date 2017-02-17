Shalom extolls shelter progress

Shalom extolls shelter progress

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Kenosha News

The Shalom Center is reaching out to some of its most loyal supporters for help financing their new homeless shelter. The local nonprofit updated dozens of local faith leaders about progress being made on the proposed shelter site, 4314 39th Ave., on Thursday evening at the Kenosha Transit Center.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Kenosha News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Kenosha Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News US life expectancy falls 6 hr Latrina 47
Rapist Jason reed Feb 14 Latrina 4
News Gay pastor returns to Kenosha church that ouste... Feb 11 latrina 22
CDC Helps Milwaukee Residents Learn More and Fe... Feb 11 latrina 2
News Protesters march in front of Ryana s Kenosha of... Feb 8 latrina 2
is Kenosha really a ghetto city? (Mar '07) Feb 8 latrina 827
News Alderman wants officer terminated Feb 8 latrina 10
See all Kenosha Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Kenosha Forum Now

Kenosha Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Kenosha Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pakistan
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Syria
  5. Hurricane
  1. North Korea
  2. Wall Street
  3. Mexico
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Iran
 

Kenosha, WI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,374 • Total comments across all topics: 278,944,491

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC