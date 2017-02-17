Shalom extolls shelter progress
The Shalom Center is reaching out to some of its most loyal supporters for help financing their new homeless shelter. The local nonprofit updated dozens of local faith leaders about progress being made on the proposed shelter site, 4314 39th Ave., on Thursday evening at the Kenosha Transit Center.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Kenosha News.
Add your comments below
