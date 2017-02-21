Ryan declines invite to Kenosha Town Hall
U.S. House Speaker Paul Ryan has declined an invitation to attend a Town Hall sponsored by local progressive group Forward Kenosha during the February recess. "While we appreciate the clever attempt to get media coverage for their organization, Paul will be unable to assist in that effort," said Ryan press secretary Ian Martorana in a statement to the Kenosha News.
