There are on the Kenosha News story from Yesterday, titled Protesters march in front of Ryana s Kenosha office. In it, Kenosha News reports that:

The focus of Saturday's rally was on Trump's controversial executive order barring citizens of seven predominately Muslim countries from entering the U.S. "We would like to stop the ban and stand up to Donald Trump," she said. "I don't think there's any reason to exclude these people from our country."

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Kenosha News.