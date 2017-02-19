Priebus: Russia Story is 'Fake News'
Instead of doing the usual clean up, Reince Priebus told journalists on Sunday to take Trump's attacks on the press seriously, and called serious reporting on Russian connections "fake news." a If Reince Priebus-who serves as Donald Trump's White House Chief of Staff-were a popular comic strip, Priebus would be the adorable little dog, wearing a hat, calmly sipping coffee from a mug as the dining room around him is engulfed in flames and smoke, saying: " This is fine ."
