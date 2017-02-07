Predicted mile weather forces postponement of Snow Daze
Due to expected rain and mild temperatures on Saturday, the downtown Kenosha Snow Daze festival has been postponed by one week to Feb. 18. "The Chronicles of Narnia" children's series is the theme for ice sculptures and activities in Library Park from noon to 3 p.m. Ice sculptors from Art Below Zero of Franksville will demonstrate their skills during the event, and members of Actor's Craft will portray characters from the "Narnia" series and engage with visitors.
