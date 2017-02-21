Plea deal likely for mom who kept kids, dogs in house filled with garbage
A woman is expected to take a plea deal for allegedly keeping her five children living in squalor and then abandoning three dogs inside their uninhabitable house. Tabitha Ruiz, 34, was charged in December with five counts of child neglect, three counts of intentionally abandoning an animal, and charges of intentionally providing improper animal sanitation and failing to provide food to an animal.
