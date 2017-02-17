Players make the right moves at Kenosha chess tournament
The fourth annual Kenosha Chess Association and Kenosha Public Library Chess Tournament took place Saturday at Southwest Library, 7979 38th Ave. The free chess tournament, for grades K-12 and adults, was run as a Swiss-style format, which has no elimination. This format, according to the association, allows all players to enjoy five rounds of chess, while at the same time the top players gradually work their way to the top of their sections.
