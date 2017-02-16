Pickleball gets a workout in hands-on learning session
The Kenosha Senior Center partnered with the Boys and Girls Club of Kenosha to offer a hands-on opportunity to learn how to play the sport. Considered ideal for players of all ages, it has become immensely popular with older men and women who want either a recreational activity or a competitive sport.
