Newspapers oppose bill to forgo publi...

Newspapers oppose bill to forgo publishing of meeting minutes

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Kenosha News

Wisconsin newspapers are strongly opposed to an effort to eliminate the requirement that meeting minutes of governmental entities be published in local newspapers. A group of Democratic and Republican lawmakers has drafted a bill to do away with the requirement that summaries of meetings by school districts, municipalities, counties and technical colleges be printed in local newspapers.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Kenosha News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Kenosha Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Johnny Ray Thompson known as bubba teeth from B... 2 hr Latrina 2
Racine county child protective services (Feb '11) 2 hr Latrina 5
Review: Kenosha Steam Bath (Jan '13) 2 hr Bad Bob 87
News Who are the Simon City Royals? (Oct '08) Mon Insane I remain 1,950
News US life expectancy falls Feb 17 Latrina 47
Rapist Jason reed Feb 14 Latrina 4
News Gay pastor returns to Kenosha church that ouste... Feb 11 latrina 22
See all Kenosha Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Kenosha Forum Now

Kenosha Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Kenosha Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Iran
  4. Health Care
  5. North Korea
  1. Mexico
  2. Syria
  3. Iraq
  4. Supreme Court
  5. NASA
 

Kenosha, WI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,275 • Total comments across all topics: 279,091,239

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC