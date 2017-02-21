Newspapers oppose bill to forgo publishing of meeting minutes
Wisconsin newspapers are strongly opposed to an effort to eliminate the requirement that meeting minutes of governmental entities be published in local newspapers. A group of Democratic and Republican lawmakers has drafted a bill to do away with the requirement that summaries of meetings by school districts, municipalities, counties and technical colleges be printed in local newspapers.
