News briefs: Bond set for man accused of hitting deputy
A temporary bond of $15,000 was set for an Illinois man arrested for drunk driving after running over a deputy's foot at a roadblock over the weekend. Randy Eppers, 65, was arrested Sunday after he struck the Kenosha County Sheriff's Department deputy, who was diverting traffic from the scene of a fatal crash in Salem.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Kenosha News.
Add your comments below
Kenosha Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gay pastor returns to Kenosha church that ouste...
|1 hr
|Rick Santpornum
|21
|Protesters march in front of Ryana s Kenosha of...
|14 hr
|panties4532
|3
|is Kenosha really a ghetto city? (Mar '07)
|15 hr
|latrina
|827
|Alderman wants officer terminated
|15 hr
|latrina
|10
|US life expectancy falls
|15 hr
|latrina
|40
|Rapist Jason reed
|Feb 5
|Burt
|2
|Attorneys want 16-year-old in homicide case mov...
|Jan 24
|Bad Bob
|2
Find what you want!
Search Kenosha Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC