News briefs: Bond set for man accused of hitting deputy

A temporary bond of $15,000 was set for an Illinois man arrested for drunk driving after running over a deputy's foot at a roadblock over the weekend. Randy Eppers, 65, was arrested Sunday after he struck the Kenosha County Sheriff's Department deputy, who was diverting traffic from the scene of a fatal crash in Salem.

