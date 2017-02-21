Music Matters: Spanish guitar master performing with Kenosha Symphony
It's Kenosha Symphony Orchestra time again, and this time they have a guest the likes of which I've never seen or heard at a symphony performance. The program - Noche de Pasin: 100 Years of Spanish Guitar featuring David Maldonado - is 7:30 Saturday night in the Reuther Central High School Auditorium.
