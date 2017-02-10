Ministry finds ways to support those ...

Ministry finds ways to support those released from local prison

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Kenosha News

The Racine Vocational Ministry has been laying the groundwork to for several years to expand programing into Kenosha. The group recently announced a grant from the St. Matthew's Tithe Fund will allow it to begin offering limited programing in Kenosha, with the goal of continuing to expand here.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Kenosha News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Kenosha Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Gay pastor returns to Kenosha church that ouste... 15 hr latrina 22
CDC Helps Milwaukee Residents Learn More and Fe... 15 hr latrina 2
News US life expectancy falls 15 hr latrina 42
News Protesters march in front of Ryana s Kenosha of... Feb 8 latrina 2
is Kenosha really a ghetto city? (Mar '07) Feb 8 latrina 827
News Alderman wants officer terminated Feb 8 latrina 10
Rapist Jason reed Feb 5 Burt 2
See all Kenosha Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Kenosha Forum Now

Kenosha Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Kenosha Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iraq
  3. Syria
  4. Mexico
  5. Super Bowl
  1. Iran
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Earthquake
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Afghanistan
 

Kenosha, WI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,315 • Total comments across all topics: 278,781,797

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC