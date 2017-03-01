Mardi Gras baked goods disappear quickly
In Wisconsin the colors green and gold are often cause for celebration, but when those colors are joined by purple it is time for a party of another sort: Mardi Gras. On Tuesday, Mardi Gras was marked by patrons of local bakeries with the purchase of treats crafted especially for the occasion.
