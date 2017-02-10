Man shot in head, killed in Kenosha
Officers responded to the shooting at 7:23 p.m. inside the home were they found the 23-year-old man with a single gunshot wound to the head, according to a media release issued by Lt. Thomas Hamm of the Kenosha Police Department.
