Longtime northside pharmacy moves to enlarged location

As of Monday, a local pharmacy with a century of serving the health needs of Kenosha will have a new home on the north side. Moving from its longtime home in the 3500 block of 30th Avenue, Good Value Pharmacy Larsen-Mayer has opened in a spacious new location at 3825 39th Ave. "He wanted to move it, but keep the Larsen-Mayer name since the name had been in town for about 100 years," said Alex Berce, who will manage the pharmacy for his family's three-store chain.

