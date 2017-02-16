Kenosha Unified weighs policy regarding layoffs

The way a new policy seems to be taking shape in the Kenosha Unified School District, teacher seniority won't be primary in determining who gets laid off. The ad hoc Reduction in Force Committee met Monday night with the School Board's standing Personnel/Policy Committee for the second time to finish presenting its rationale for considering other factors in determining layoffs before time on the job comes into play.

