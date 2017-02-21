Kenosha town hall goes on without Ryan
Sunday's town hall-style meeting organized by a local progressive group lacked a key component - U.S. Rep. Paul Ryan. Instead, facing the audience at the packed union hall was an enormous brown leather executive's chair that sat empty.
