Kenosha Symphony set for an evening of romance

The Kenosha Symphony Orchestra presents an evening of romance with "Noche de Pasion: 100 years of Spanish Guitar" at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at Reuther High School, 913 57th St. The concert features Grammy nominated flamenco guitarist David Maldonado and internationally renowned flamenco dancer Ania La Candela. The Kenosha Symphony is directed by conductor Dr. Robert G. Hasty.

