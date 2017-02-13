Kenosha rally supports refugees, immigrants
Local religious and community leaders gathered Sunday to voice their support for refugees, immigrants and others targeted by President Donald Trump. "Give us strength for the work ahead.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Kenosha News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Kenosha Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Rapist Jason reed
|7 hr
|Nnh
|3
|US life expectancy falls
|19 hr
|latrina
|45
|Gay pastor returns to Kenosha church that ouste...
|Feb 11
|latrina
|22
|CDC Helps Milwaukee Residents Learn More and Fe...
|Feb 11
|latrina
|2
|Protesters march in front of Ryana s Kenosha of...
|Feb 8
|latrina
|2
|is Kenosha really a ghetto city? (Mar '07)
|Feb 8
|latrina
|827
|Alderman wants officer terminated
|Feb 8
|latrina
|10
Find what you want!
Search Kenosha Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC