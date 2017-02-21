Kenosha police, city officials seek to address safety concerns near Brass School
Kenosha Police and city officials are taking a closer look at safety concerns near Brass Community School, 6400 15th Ave. "Kids run across 63rd Street in front of cars, and it's a problem," said Brass parent Candice Ohm said. Fellow parent Bobbie Castillo agreed.
