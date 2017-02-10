Kenosha museum pays tribute to Lincol...

Kenosha museum pays tribute to Lincoln on his birthday

13 hrs ago Read more: Kenosha News

Through the theatrical skills of George Buss, a historical re-enactor who has played him for three decades, Lincoln was revived before a crowd of about 50 people who commemorated the birthday of the nation's 16th president at Kenosha's Civil War Museum, 5400 First Ave. The museum's celebration also included a number of activities for children, where they could design their own riverboat, command a regiment and learn how soldiers shot cannons, among others. Decked in a frock suit of the period and the notable tall top hat, the tall and lanky Buss, 59, of Freeport, Ill., delivered Lincoln's most famous speech, the Gettysburg Address.

