Kenosha museum pays tribute to Lincoln on his birthday

Through the theatrical skills of George Buss, a historical re-enactor who has played him for three decades, Lincoln was revived before a crowd of about 50 people who commemorated the birthday of the nation's 16th president at Kenosha's Civil War Museum, 5400 First Ave. The museum's celebration also included a number of activities for children, where they could design their own riverboat, command a regiment and learn how soldiers shot cannons, among others. Decked in a frock suit of the period and the notable tall top hat, the tall and lanky Buss, 59, of Freeport, Ill., delivered Lincoln's most famous speech, the Gettysburg Address.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Kenosha News.