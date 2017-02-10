Kenosha medical examiner works to crack cold cases
Kenosha County Medical Examiner Patrice Hall opened her email recently and found something she had long hoped for - a cold case ID. Hall's work has led her to develop a passion for working toward finding the identities of people who have died and been left abandoned, either by malice or by chance, the Kenosha News reported.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Washington Times.
Add your comments below
Kenosha Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|US life expectancy falls
|5 hr
|Tiocfaidh Ar La
|41
|Gay pastor returns to Kenosha church that ouste...
|Wed
|Rick Santpornum
|21
|Protesters march in front of Ryana s Kenosha of...
|Feb 8
|latrina
|2
|is Kenosha really a ghetto city? (Mar '07)
|Feb 8
|latrina
|827
|Alderman wants officer terminated
|Feb 8
|latrina
|10
|Rapist Jason reed
|Feb 5
|Burt
|2
|Attorneys want 16-year-old in homicide case mov...
|Jan 24
|Bad Bob
|2
Find what you want!
Search Kenosha Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC