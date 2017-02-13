Kenosha mana s shooting death may hav...

Kenosha mana s shooting death may have been accidental

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: Kenosha News

While an investigation is still underway into the circumstances of a fatal shooting in Kenosha Saturday, family members of the victim said Monday that the man was killed accidently by his 15-year-old cousin. The 15-year-old appeared at a juvenile court hearing Monday afternoon, held on a possible charge of reckless homicide.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Kenosha News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Kenosha Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Rapist Jason reed 4 hr Latrina 4
News US life expectancy falls Sun latrina 45
News Gay pastor returns to Kenosha church that ouste... Feb 11 latrina 22
CDC Helps Milwaukee Residents Learn More and Fe... Feb 11 latrina 2
News Protesters march in front of Ryana s Kenosha of... Feb 8 latrina 2
is Kenosha really a ghetto city? (Mar '07) Feb 8 latrina 827
News Alderman wants officer terminated Feb 8 latrina 10
See all Kenosha Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Kenosha Forum Now

Kenosha Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Kenosha Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Pakistan
  4. Syria
  5. Hurricane
  1. Toyota
  2. Iran
  3. Mexico
  4. Al Franken
  5. Pope Francis
 

Kenosha, WI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,279 • Total comments across all topics: 278,854,565

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC