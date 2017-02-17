Kenosha family homeless no more

Kenosha family homeless no more

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: Kenosha News

When she was a child, the now 32-year-old had two nice homes, one with each of her parents. In 2015, after a temporary separation from her husband, Bard became unable to secure an apartment for her children - then ages 1, 7 and 12 - for several reasons.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Kenosha News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Kenosha Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: Kenosha Steam Bath (Jan '13) 20 hr Blaze 86
News US life expectancy falls Fri Latrina 47
Rapist Jason reed Feb 14 Latrina 4
News Gay pastor returns to Kenosha church that ouste... Feb 11 latrina 22
CDC Helps Milwaukee Residents Learn More and Fe... Feb 11 latrina 2
News Protesters march in front of Ryana s Kenosha of... Feb 8 latrina 2
is Kenosha really a ghetto city? (Mar '07) Feb 8 latrina 827
See all Kenosha Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Kenosha Forum Now

Kenosha Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Kenosha Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Climate Change
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Syria
  1. North Korea
  2. Pakistan
  3. NASA
  4. Wall Street
  5. Egypt
 

Kenosha, WI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,270 • Total comments across all topics: 278,988,186

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC