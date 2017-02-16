Kenosha community garden gains two mo...

Kenosha community garden gains two more plots

Garden of Eatin', a local nonprofit run by Kenosha County Supervisor Andy Berg and his wife Mercy Berg, helps supply local soup kitchens with vegetables, herbs and fruit. Late last month, they received two small plots of land in the Uptown neighborhood - 5712 18th Ave. and 2011 57th St. - which will be used to expand the garden.

