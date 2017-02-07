Kenosha-area legislators eager to see Walkera s budget
Three area legislators said Monday they don't know exactly what to expect when Gov. Scott Walker unveils his proposed 2017-19 budget Wednesday. State Reps.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Kenosha News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Kenosha Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|US life expectancy falls
|34 min
|Tiocfaidh Ar La
|39
|Gay pastor returns to Kenosha church that ouste...
|5 hr
|Rick Perry s Closet
|17
|is Kenosha really a ghetto city? (Mar '07)
|Mon
|WelbyMD
|826
|Alderman wants officer terminated
|Feb 5
|KPDptlmn241
|9
|Protesters march in front of Ryana s Kenosha of...
|Feb 5
|WelbyMD
|1
|Rapist Jason reed
|Feb 5
|Burt
|2
|Attorneys want 16-year-old in homicide case mov...
|Jan 24
|Bad Bob
|2
Find what you want!
Search Kenosha Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC