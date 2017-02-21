Homeroom: Students looking out for others
Pleasant Prairie Elementary School's four fifth-grade classes earn this week's School Standout for collecting items and filling free "treatment bags" for cancer patients being treated locally. Pupils in classes led by Diane Epping, Bonnie Lesperance, Dana Bott and Brad Potts kicked off the service learning project Jan. 16, Martin Luther King Jr. Day, in honor of Kindness Week.
Kenosha Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who are the Simon City Royals? (Oct '08)
|Mon
|Insane I remain
|1,950
|Review: Kenosha Steam Bath (Jan '13)
|Feb 18
|Blaze
|86
|US life expectancy falls
|Feb 17
|Latrina
|47
|Rapist Jason reed
|Feb 14
|Latrina
|4
|Gay pastor returns to Kenosha church that ouste...
|Feb 11
|latrina
|22
|CDC Helps Milwaukee Residents Learn More and Fe...
|Feb 11
|latrina
|2
|Protesters march in front of Ryana s Kenosha of...
|Feb 8
|latrina
|2
