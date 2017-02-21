Homeroom: Students looking out for ot...

Homeroom: Students looking out for others

Pleasant Prairie Elementary School's four fifth-grade classes earn this week's School Standout for collecting items and filling free "treatment bags" for cancer patients being treated locally. Pupils in classes led by Diane Epping, Bonnie Lesperance, Dana Bott and Brad Potts kicked off the service learning project Jan. 16, Martin Luther King Jr. Day, in honor of Kindness Week.

