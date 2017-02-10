Homeless shelter fundraiser planned
A group of friends and coworkers are banding together to create a fundraiser for the Shalom Center's planned permanent homeless shelter. The group, many of them coworkers, said they were inspired by recent Women's Marches to do something positive for the community.
Kenosha Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|US life expectancy falls
|2 hr
|Tiocfaidh Ar La
|41
|Gay pastor returns to Kenosha church that ouste...
|Wed
|Rick Santpornum
|21
|Protesters march in front of Ryana s Kenosha of...
|Feb 8
|latrina
|2
|is Kenosha really a ghetto city? (Mar '07)
|Feb 8
|latrina
|827
|Alderman wants officer terminated
|Feb 8
|latrina
|10
|Rapist Jason reed
|Feb 5
|Burt
|2
|Attorneys want 16-year-old in homicide case mov...
|Jan 24
|Bad Bob
|2
