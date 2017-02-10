Homeless shelter fundraiser planned

Homeless shelter fundraiser planned

A group of friends and coworkers are banding together to create a fundraiser for the Shalom Center's planned permanent homeless shelter. The group, many of them coworkers, said they were inspired by recent Women's Marches to do something positive for the community.

