Homeless shelter fund tops $600K
The local nonprofit has raised more than $600,000 since being denied an Affordable Housing Program grant of $850,000 on Dec. 7. The center needs to pay for renovation of the proposed shelter site at 4314 39th Ave. They hope to be open by mid-summer. "Since the news of the grant denial became public in early-December, donations began pouring in," said Lynn Biese-Carroll, Shalom Center's executive director, in a statement sent to the Kenosha News.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Kenosha News.
Add your comments below
Kenosha Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Rapist Jason reed
|Jan 30
|Nnh
|1
|US life expectancy falls
|Jan 29
|F U Mo Fos
|29
|Who are the Simon City Royals? (Oct '08)
|Jan 27
|Champ
|1,944
|is Kenosha really a ghetto city? (Mar '07)
|Jan 26
|WelbyMD
|822
|Alderman wants officer terminated
|Jan 24
|latrina
|8
|Attorneys want 16-year-old in homicide case mov...
|Jan 24
|Bad Bob
|2
|Review: Kenosha Steam Bath (Jan '13)
|Jan 23
|Blaze
|85
Find what you want!
Search Kenosha Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC