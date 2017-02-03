Homeless shelter fund tops $600K

The local nonprofit has raised more than $600,000 since being denied an Affordable Housing Program grant of $850,000 on Dec. 7. The center needs to pay for renovation of the proposed shelter site at 4314 39th Ave. They hope to be open by mid-summer. "Since the news of the grant denial became public in early-December, donations began pouring in," said Lynn Biese-Carroll, Shalom Center's executive director, in a statement sent to the Kenosha News.

