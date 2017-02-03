Get Out: Kenosha Unified students Take 10
The Kenosha Unified theater arts department performs a variety of 10-minute plays in "Life in 10" opening Tuesday at the Indian Trail High School Auditorium. The plays, ranging from drama to comedy, were chosen from the National 10-Minute Play Contest held annually at the Actors Theatre of Louisville.
