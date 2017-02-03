There are on the Kenosha News story from 23 hrs ago, titled Gay pastor returns to Kenosha church that ousted him. In it, Kenosha News reports that:

A pastor who was outed and forced out of First United Methodist Church in Kenosha 35 years ago was welcomed back with open hearts Saturday for a weekend of reconciliation. The Rev.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Kenosha News.