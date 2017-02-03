Gay pastor returns to Kenosha church ...

Gay pastor returns to Kenosha church that ousted him

Kenosha News reports that:

A pastor who was outed and forced out of First United Methodist Church in Kenosha 35 years ago was welcomed back with open hearts Saturday for a weekend of reconciliation. The Rev.

Just As I Am Lord

Alpharetta, GA

#1 9 hrs ago
They blamed me for the fall of the Roman Empire; something that happened before I was born
.
Obviously the United version of the Methodist Church is following the Romans down the drain

I left and never returned
.
They are too stupid for me to associate with
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
KPDptlmn241

Delavan, WI

#2 6 hrs ago
See the first chapter of Romans - The AIDS Chapter!
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Trump Plotza

Philadelphia, PA

#3 29 min ago
KPDptlmn241 wrote:
<quoted text>
See the first chapter
Gawd sure has poor aim since the overwhelming majority of the tens of millions of those killed by HIV/AIDS have been heterosexuals who got it via vaginal intercourse.

But not you. You don't have sex with women. At least not with adult, consenting women.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Kenosha, WI

