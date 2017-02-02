Free income tax assistance available
IRS certified volunteers are ready to assist taxpayers to complete and e-file their tax returns for free for households earning up to $54,000. The Kenosha County VITA Coalition is working in partnership with United Way of Kenosha County, Carthage College, Kenosha County Job Center, Gateway Technical College and other community organizations.
