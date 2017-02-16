Flu season hitting its peak in Kenosha County
Kenosha County Division of Health officials said 41 influenza-related hospitalizations have been reported since Jan. 1, compared to 13 during first two months of 2016. Symptoms of influenza include fever greater than 100 degrees, body aches, coughing, sore throat, respiratory congestion and in some cases diarrhea and vomiting.
