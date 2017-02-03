Fix It: Leaning utility pole on 26th Avenue
"I'm afraid of the damn thing," said Henry J. Rice, Jr., in reference to the leaning wooden utility pole about fifteen feet from his driveway. "I don't like the way it looks."
Start the conversation, or Read more at Kenosha News.
