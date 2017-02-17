Fix It: Graffiti on Simmons Island bridge
KH contacted Fix It about graffiti In the Harborside area on the 50th St. bridge that connects Harborside to Simmons Island. KH wrote, "This is the worse it has been.
Read more at Kenosha News.
