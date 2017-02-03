Five file briefs in support of transgender Kenosha student
Tremper High School senior Ashton "Ash" Whitaker "is doing really well ... now that he is being treated like any other student," according to Ilona Turner. Turner is the legal director of the California-based Transgender Law Center, which is backing Whitaker in his case against the Kenosha Unified School District alleging Tremper officials and district administrators discriminated against him last year based on his transgender status.
