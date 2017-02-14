First $100,000 matched, donor pledging another $100,000 to Shalom Center
The Shalom Center has received another $100,000 match pledge from an anonymous donor after his first $100,000 pledge was matched in less than two weeks last month. "I am pleased that my first challenge to the community has been fully met," the donor said in a statement sent to the Kenosha News.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Kenosha News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Kenosha Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Rapist Jason reed
|6 hr
|Latrina
|4
|US life expectancy falls
|Sun
|latrina
|45
|Gay pastor returns to Kenosha church that ouste...
|Feb 11
|latrina
|22
|CDC Helps Milwaukee Residents Learn More and Fe...
|Feb 11
|latrina
|2
|Protesters march in front of Ryana s Kenosha of...
|Feb 8
|latrina
|2
|is Kenosha really a ghetto city? (Mar '07)
|Feb 8
|latrina
|827
|Alderman wants officer terminated
|Feb 8
|latrina
|10
Find what you want!
Search Kenosha Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC