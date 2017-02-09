Extended runs: KUSDa s a Life in 10a continues this weekend
Kenosha Unified theater arts department delivers a series of short acts in this week's production. Here is a look at the show: Summary: A cast of 25 high school students performs a variety of 10-minute plays, ranging from drama to comedy.
Kenosha Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gay pastor returns to Kenosha church that ouste...
|Wed
|Rick Santpornum
|21
|Protesters march in front of Ryana s Kenosha of...
|Wed
|latrina
|2
|is Kenosha really a ghetto city? (Mar '07)
|Wed
|latrina
|827
|Alderman wants officer terminated
|Wed
|latrina
|10
|US life expectancy falls
|Wed
|latrina
|40
|Rapist Jason reed
|Feb 5
|Burt
|2
|Attorneys want 16-year-old in homicide case mov...
|Jan 24
|Bad Bob
|2
